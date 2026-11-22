Burglars broke into a bakery in Chicago's Chinatown early Sunday morning.

The burglars targeted Chiu Quon Bakery, 2253 S. Wentworth Ave.

Police said at 4:53 a.m., the burglars broke the front glass door of the bakery and took items from inside before fleeing.

In a social media post, Chiu Quon Bakery said the burglary happened just 10 minutes before its bakers arrived. The post said the burglars smashed two glass doors and stole the cash register.

The bakery said all its staff were safe, and said it planned to be open as usual once detectives finished their investigation.

"If you've been meaning to stop by, your support today or sometime this week would mean a lot to us," Chiu Quon Bakery said. "Times like these hit small businesses hard."

Wentworth Area detectives were investigating the incident Sunday morning