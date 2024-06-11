Burglars seen on video using SUV to smash their way into South Side Chicago liquor store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Surveillance video shows burglars smashing through a West Englewood neighborhood store early Tuesday morning, running into the business, and stealing things.

This crash-and-grab burglary is similar to many other recent crimes that are part of a trend in Chicago.

Rainbow Food and Liquors, 7059 S. Ashland Ave., reopened this year after the owner says they were pummeled by looters in 2020. Now, the store is picking up the pieces all over again.

A group used a stolen red sport-utility vehicle to smash into the business. Hours later, on Tuesday afternoon, the SUV was still parked out front. The business owner said the car owner came by earlier after hearing it was used in a burglary.

The burglary was caught on camera. The video shows the SUV ram through the front doors by reversing, taking out the frame and the brick structure surrounding it.

Then, a theft crew walked into Rainbow Food and Liquors one by one. Some people came over from across the street—10 total.

The store owner said he was still assessing the damage hours later, but it was safe to say they stole thousands in merchandise and caused even more damage to the building.

The store just reopened in January after being renovated. It had been closed ever since looters cleared it out during widespread civil unrest in Chicago four years ago.

Chicago Police located one of the people behind the burglary and brought them into custody. Late Tuesday, they were still looking for the others.

The burglary is similar to another recent spree. Late Tuesday, police said they were still investigating those crash-and-grabs and would not say whether there could be any connection.

Chicago Police late Tuesday were investigating.