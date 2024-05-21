Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police warn of 11 smash-and-grab burglaries on South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Burglary crew wanted in 11 thefts at Chicago businesses
Burglary crew wanted in 11 thefts at Chicago businesses 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are linking a group of thieves to nearly a dozen smash-and-grab burglaries at businesses on the city's South Side.

Police said the group sometimes used stolen cars to crash into stores, stealing items from inside.

The group struck at least 11 times since March 2, including six burglaries in May:

  • 2300 block of West 95th Street on March 2
  • 8300 block of South Holland Road on April 6
  • 11100 block of South State Street on April 8
  • 11600 block of South Marshfield Avenue on April 11
  • 700 block East 87th Street on April 26
  • 11600 block of South Marshfield Avenue on May 10
  • 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on May 11
  • 9300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on May 11
  • 1500 block of West 95th Street on May 14
  • 9000 block of South Ashland Avenue on May 14
  • 1900 block of East 95th Street on May 14

Police released surveillance video from multiple burglaries, showing the group breaking into businesses and filling trash bags with merchandise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d46_vs0R36U

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 9:53 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.