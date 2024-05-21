Chicago police warn of 11 smash-and-grab burglaries on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are linking a group of thieves to nearly a dozen smash-and-grab burglaries at businesses on the city's South Side.

Police said the group sometimes used stolen cars to crash into stores, stealing items from inside.

The group struck at least 11 times since March 2, including six burglaries in May:

2300 block of West 95th Street on March 2

8300 block of South Holland Road on April 6

11100 block of South State Street on April 8

11600 block of South Marshfield Avenue on April 11

700 block East 87th Street on April 26

11600 block of South Marshfield Avenue on May 10

8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on May 11

9300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on May 11

1500 block of West 95th Street on May 14

9000 block of South Ashland Avenue on May 14

1900 block of East 95th Street on May 14

Police released surveillance video from multiple burglaries, showing the group breaking into businesses and filling trash bags with merchandise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d46_vs0R36U

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273.