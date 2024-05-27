2 Chicago liquor stores hit by smash-and-grab burglars within an hour and a half

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday afternoon were investigating two smash-and-grab burglaries that happened in the morning on the city's South and Southwest sides, amid continued robbery and burglary sprees across the city.

In one of the incidents, a black Jeep backed right into the front doors of Armanetti Liquors, 8010 S. Kedzie Ave., in the Ashburn neighborhood, at 3:05 a.m. Nine people got out of the Jeep and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from the liquor store—with little urgency as they did so.

The owner of the liquor store said the business is out almost $10,000 in damage in addition to the losses in product.

The crew who committed the crime was wearing masks and had guns.

A short time later and a couple miles away, another liquor store was hit. Buy Low Food and Liquor, at 849 W. 87th St. in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, was struck at 4:23 a.m.

Managers at Buy Low would not share surveillance video and didn't want to comment, but police said the same Jeep was involved – and it once again backed into the front doors of the store.

Police aren't officially saying these burglaries are believed to be connected yet, only saying they are investigating.

On Friday, officials mentioned a new robbery task force at the announcement of the city's summer safety plan.

CBS 2 asked police if the task force is investigating crews like the liquor store thieves. The answer police gave appeared to be no. The task force is really just focused on robberies—in which property is taken by force or threat of force—not burglaries or smash-and-grabs.

The task force is primarily focusing on robbery sprees and patterns.

Meanwhile, Wentworth Area detectives late Monday continued to investigate the liquor store burglaries, with hopes that the surveillance video would help track the crew down.