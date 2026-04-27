Burglars strike 2 businesses in Chicago's Lincoln Park community

Chicago police early Monday were investigating two break-ins at businesses just a few doors apart in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The front door was broken through at Smoke Dreams, a smoke shop at 2527 N. Lincoln Ave. just southeast of the intersection with Lill Avenue.

A few doors to the northwest at the Irish Eyes bar, 2519 N. Lincoln Ave., broken glass was also seen in front of the door.

Police said in one of the burglaries — they did not specify which — three men broke the glass front door and took the cash register and an unknown among of money and merchandise.

The burglars fled northwest on Lincoln Avenue in a black sedan, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating Monday morning.