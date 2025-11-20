Burglars steal cash register from Shawn Michelle's Ice Cream in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

The popular Shawn Michelle's Homemade Ice Cream shop in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood was burglarized early Thursday morning.

Between 2:50 and 2:59 a.m., the burglars broke into Shawn Michelle's, located in a storefront at 46 E. 47th St. in the Rosenwald Courts apartment building.

The burglars broke the glass front door of the ice cream shop and stole the cash register, which contained an unknown sum of cash, police said.

The burglars then escaped.

No one was in custody in the burglary as of midday Thursday. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating..