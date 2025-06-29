Burglars steal ATMs from 3 businesses on Chicago's South Side

Police on Sunday were asking for help from the public in finding the perpetrators who stole ATMs from three businesses in the South Side's Beverly and Avalon Park neighborhoods last week.

The burglaries all happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday, June 27.

Investigators said the burglars used a crowbar to break the glass front doors in each incident. Once inside, they stole the ATMs.

The burglars first struck at 3:15 a.m. Friday at a business in the 1400 block of East 87th Street in Avalon Park. At 4:02 a.m. Friday, they struck Waldo Cooney's Pizza at 2410 W. 111th St. in Beverly.

Waldo Cooney's Pizza at 2410 W. 111th St. was burglarized on Friday, June 27, 2025. CBS

Photos showed the front glass door shattered at Waldo Cooney's Pizza, and an ATM missing.

The third burglary happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Friday at the Morgan Park Sports Center at 11505 S. Western Ave., a community recreation center that includes an ice rink and other facilities.

Police said the burglars were wearing black hooded sweat shirts, black and blue pants, and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calumet Area detectives at 312-747-8273, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use Reference # 25-02-015