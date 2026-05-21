Burglars hit Salerno's on Tap in Chicago's West Town community

Burglars broke into Salerno's on Tap in Chicago's West Town community early Thursday morning.

Police said it was 3:50 a.m. when the thieves damaged the front door at Salerno's, at 1201 W. Grand Ave., and made entry.

Owner Michael Salerno said thieves stole a cash box from a video gambling terminal.

The thieves also attempted to take an ATM on site, but were not successful. But police said the ATM was damaged.

The thieves fled the scene in an unknown direction. There was no report of arrests as of early Thursday afternoon.