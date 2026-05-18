Burglars hit multiple businesses in Chicago's South Loop

Burglars hit a string of businesses in Chicago's South Loop early Monday morning.

Broken glass was seen at Steve's Bite, at 80 E. Cermak Rd., and at a Papa Johns Pizza at the opposite end of the same building.

Police said four unknown burglars hit the front windows of the two businesses at 4:13 a.m., but it did not appear as if anything was taken. They fled in a dark gray sedan, police said.

Right across the street, burglars also hit La Calle Tacos y Tequila, 67 E. Cermak Rd.

Police said this burglary happened at 4:30 a.m. Burglars broke the front glass door, entered, and removed a crash register before fleeing, police said.

At 4:50 a.m., there was another burglary about two and a half miles to the west on Cermak Road in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood. In this burglary in the 1900 block of West Cermak Road, thieves crashed a sport-utility vehicle into a business, went in, stole the ATM, and fled east, police said.

Police have not indicated whether any of these burglaries are related.