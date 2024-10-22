Watch CBS News
Burglars break into hardware stores on Chicago's North, Northwest sides

By Adam Harrington, Crystal Hellwig

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday issued a community alert about a string of burglaries targeting hardware stores on the city's North and Northwest sides.

In each incident, the burglars have broken down a front glass door, stormed inside, and stolen power tools.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

  • 5:49 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the 1500 block of West Lawrence Avenue.
  • 3:51 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the 3900 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
  • 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the 4300 block of North Central Avenue.

Police said the burglars are two to four men wearing face masks and gloves. They have been using a blue Infiniti sport-utility vehicle as a getaway car.

Police have released video from the incident on Lincoln Avenue. Lakeview Ace Hardware is located on the block.

Crime Pattern 24-CWP-052 | 16th, 19th, 20th Districts | October 15, 2024 JH467554, JH468706,JH468708 by Chicago Police on YouTube

Anyone with information should call Belmont Area detectives at 312-744-8263, or Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394.

