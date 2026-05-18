Burglars hit CBD and kratom dispensary on Chicago's Near West Side

Burglars broke into a CBD and kratom dispensary on Chicago's Near West Side early Monday morning.

At 3:18 a.m., four people broke the front glass door of CBD Kratom South Loop, at 630 W. Roosevelt Rd., police said.

The burglars took merchandise and cash, and fled north on Desplaines Street in a gray Infiniti sedan.

The front doors of the business were ripped off as officers investigated Monday morning.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.