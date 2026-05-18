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Crime

Burglars hit CBD and kratom dispensary on Chicago's Near West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Josh Hernandez, Dominick Stasi

/ CBS Chicago

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Burglars broke into a CBD and kratom dispensary on Chicago's Near West Side early Monday morning.

At 3:18 a.m., four people broke the front glass door of CBD Kratom South Loop, at 630 W. Roosevelt Rd., police said.

The burglars took merchandise and cash, and fled north on Desplaines Street in a gray Infiniti sedan.

The front doors of the business were ripped off as officers investigated Monday morning.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

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