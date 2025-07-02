Burglars bust through wall to break into Back in the Game video game store in Ashburn, owner says

Burglars broke into Back in the Game Video Games and Repair in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood by making a hole through a wall, the owner said.

In a Facebook post, owner Zodrey Pickens said he opened the store "so my community could have something of our own. It's not always profitable, but it creates jobs. It gives hope. Now I've been hit again."

According to the post, this is at least the second time thieves have targeted the video game store for a burglary. But, as Pickens wrote in his post, they didn't get in through the door; instead, they busted through a wall to get access to ransack the shop in the 7700 block of S. Cicero Avenue.

"I'm trying to stay strong. But right now, I'm hurting," Pickens wrote.

CBS News Chicago reached out to Chicago police about the break-in and they said they don't have a record of any calls for service at the store's address, nor any finalized police reports.