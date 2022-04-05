Search on for burglars who have been breaking into restaurants, stealing liquor from Loop to Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday were asking for help from the public in finding a group of burglars who have been breaking into restaurants and stolen liquor in the downtown area, River North, the Gold Coast, and Lincoln Park.

In each incident, the thieves broke the glass on a side or rear door at a restaurant and took various bottles of liquor.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

• In the early-morning hours Wednesday, March 9, in the 0-99 block of East Ontario Street;

• In the evening hours Friday, March 11, in the 100 block of West Randolph Street;

• In the early morning hours Saturday, March 12, in the 100 block of West Adams Street;

• In the early morning hours Monday, March 14, in the 800 block of North State Street;

• In the early morning hours Friday, March 18, in the 0-99 block of East Grand Avenue;

• In the early morning hours Sunday, March 27, in the 1600 block of North Halsted Street;

• In the early morning hours Sunday, March 27, in the 1000 block of West Armitage Avenue.

Police did not specifically name any of the restaurants targeted.

A suspect has a tall, thin build and was wearing a face mask, a black puffy coat, and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.