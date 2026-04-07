Burglars break into 3 cars in Chicago's Jackson Park

Chicago police on Tuesday issued a community alert about a rash of car break-ins in Jackson Park on the city's South Side.

Police said on Monday, the burglars targeted parked vehicles at an unspecified location on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near 57th Drive — close to the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry and the 57th Street Beach.

Three cars were targeted. One was hit between 10:45 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. Monday, the other two between noon and 3 p.m. Monday.

In each incident, the burglars took book bags and electronics from inside the vehicles, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Wentworth Area detectives at 312-747-8380, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-036.