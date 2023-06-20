CPD investigating burglaries in River North, Streeterville
CHICAGO (CBS) - Chicago police are investigating burglaries in Streeterville and River North.
They said one or two men used a pry tool to break into apartments in the middle of the day. Last Thursday afternoon, they broke into two apartments near Grand and Michigan Avenue.
Then Saturday afternoon, they targeted apartments at Hubbard and Franklin and Jackson and Des Plaines Street.
