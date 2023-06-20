Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD investigating burglaries in River North, Streeterville

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPD investigating burglaries in River North, Streeterville
CPD investigating burglaries in River North, Streeterville 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) - Chicago police are investigating burglaries in Streeterville and River North.

They said one or two men used a pry tool to break into apartments in the middle of the day. Last Thursday afternoon, they broke into two apartments near Grand and Michigan Avenue.

Then Saturday afternoon, they targeted apartments at Hubbard and Franklin and Jackson and Des Plaines Street.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 11:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.