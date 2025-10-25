Watch CBS News
String of burglaries in Bronzeville prompts Chicago police warning

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A string of burglaries reported in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood has prompted a police warning. 

In each incident, police said the burglars entered through garage doors and took property. 

The burglaries took place between October 20 and October 24 at the following locations:

  •  4500 block of South Champlain Avenue
  • 4200 block of South Langley Avenue 
  • 600 block of East 42nd Street 

Police did not provide information regarding the suspects. 

Anyone with information can contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

