String of burglaries in Bronzeville prompts Chicago police warning
A string of burglaries reported in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood has prompted a police warning.
In each incident, police said the burglars entered through garage doors and took property.
The burglaries took place between October 20 and October 24 at the following locations:
- 4500 block of South Champlain Avenue
- 4200 block of South Langley Avenue
- 600 block of East 42nd Street
Police did not provide information regarding the suspects.
Anyone with information can contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.