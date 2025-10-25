String of burglaries in Bronzeville prompts Chicago police warning

A string of burglaries reported in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood has prompted a police warning.

In each incident, police said the burglars entered through garage doors and took property.

The burglaries took place between October 20 and October 24 at the following locations:

4500 block of South Champlain Avenue

4200 block of South Langley Avenue

600 block of East 42nd Street

Police did not provide information regarding the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.