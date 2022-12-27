Police search for burglar who broke into two Little Village businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday issued a community alert about a burglar who has broken into two stores in Little Village and taken cash and cigarettes.

The burglaries took place in stores in the 3600 and 3900 blocks of West Cermak Road at 12:39 a.m. and 1 a.m. Monday, respectively.

A lone burglar broke in through the rear door in one incident and the side window in the other and took the cash and cigarettes. In one incident, a safe was pried open with a saw, police said.

The man was believed to be between 25 and 35, standing 5 feet 9 to 6 feet 3 inches tall – and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan and gray hooded sweat shirt and light-colored pants, with orange and red bicycle gloves.

Anyone with information should call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.