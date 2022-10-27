Bureau of Economic Analysis to release quarterly production report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday we learn more about how the U.S. economy performed last quarter.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis is releasing domestic product data.

The report will focus on the economy's performance from July through September.

But prices are already beginning to look different. Items like gas, groceries - even Halloween candy are all up.

In just a few weeks, millions of Americans are expected to take out their frustration at the polls.

"We understand that families are being squeezed by what's happening currently with inflation," said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary

"This election the economy is on the ballot," said Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The economy's future is still uncertain. Opec-Plus production cuts are scheduled to start next week.

Some experts say we've yet to feel the impact of the federal reserve's rate increases.