Bulls trade Ayo Dosunmu to Minnesota Timberwolves as team teardown continues
The Bulls on Thursday sent Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round picks, as first reported by ESPN and The Athletic.
This comes during a week in which multiple veteran players have been traded off.
The Bulls drafted Dosunmu, a Morgan Park High School alum and former Illini star, at No. 38 in 2021.
On Wednesday, the Bulls traded Coby White and Mike Conley Jr. — whom the Bulls just acquired on Tuesday from the Timberwolves — to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng, and three second-round picks.
On Tuesday, the Bulls traded Nikola Vučević to the Boston Celtics in exchange for guard Anfernee Simons. Also Tuesday, the Bulls added the since-traded Conley and Jaden Ivey from the Detroit Pistons as part of a deal sending Kevin Huerter and the newly-acquired Dario Šarić to the Pistons.
The Bulls now move forward with Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis as their core tandem with a slew of younger players with upside in Dillingham, Ivey and Simons to evaluate.