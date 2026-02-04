Bulls trade Coby White to Charlotte Hornets, reports say

The Chicago Bulls are trading Coby White to the Charlotte Hornets, reports said Wednesday.

Citing ESPN, CBS Sports reported the Bulls are trading White and Mike Conley Jr. — whom the Bulls just acquired on Tuesday from the Minnesota Timberwolves — to the Hornets in exchange for Collin Sexton, Ousmane Dieng, and three second-round picks.

On Tuesday, the Bulls traded Nikola Vučević to the Boston Celtics in exchange for guard Anfernee Simons, and the teams will also swap second-round draft picks as part of the deal.

Also Tuesday, the Bulls added the since-traded Conley and Jaden Ivey from the Detroit Pistons as part of a deal sending Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons. The Bulls also have taken on money for multiple teams in exchange for draft capital.