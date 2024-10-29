Watch CBS News
Chicago Bulls G Lonzo Ball injured right wrist, will be out at least 10 days

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball sustained a right wrist sprain in the first quarter of Monday's game against Memphis and will be reevaluated in 10 days.

Ball returned to game action for the first time since January of 2022 this season but will now miss time with something other than a knee injury. 

The 27-year-old's next chance to play is expected to come Nov. 9 against Atlanta, though the team could opt to bring the point guard back slowly. In Ball's absence, Ayo Dosunmu and Dalen Terry are candidates for more playing time off the bench.

