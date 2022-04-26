Bulls guard Zach LaVine enters COVID-19 protocol, likely to miss do-or-die Game 5 vs. Bucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Already down 3-1 in their playoff series against the defending champion Bucks, the Bulls likely will now try to stave off elimination without All-Star guard Zach LaVine, who has entered the league's COVID-19 protocols.

It's the third time LaVine has been placed in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and he'll likely be sidelined for Wednesday night's Game 5 in Milwaukee, leaving the Bulls without their second best player in a do-or-die game.

LaVine's absence from the team comes after two Bulls assistant coaches entered COVID-19 protocols at the start of this series. Both coaches didn't travel with the team to Milwaukee, and were cleared from protocols ahead of Game 3 back in Chicago.

The Bulls also might be without point guard Alex Caruso, who entered concussion protocol on Monday.