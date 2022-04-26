Watch CBS News

Bulls guard Zach LaVine enters COVID-19 protocol, likely to miss do-or-die Game 5 vs. Bucks

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Already down 3-1 in their playoff series against the defending champion Bucks, the Bulls likely will now try to stave off elimination without All-Star guard Zach LaVine, who has entered the league's COVID-19 protocols.

It's the third time LaVine has been placed in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and he'll likely be sidelined for Wednesday night's Game 5 in Milwaukee, leaving the Bulls without their second best player in a do-or-die game.

LaVine's absence from the team comes after two Bulls assistant coaches entered COVID-19 protocols at the start of this series. Both coaches didn't travel with the team to Milwaukee, and were cleared from protocols ahead of Game 3 back in Chicago. 

The Bulls also might be without point guard Alex Caruso, who entered concussion protocol on Monday.

First published on April 26, 2022 / 12:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.