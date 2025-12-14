Bulls fall to Pelicans 114-104, handing them their second straight win

Trey Murphy III scored 20 points with 10 rebounds, rookie Jeremiah Fears added 20 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans topped the Chicago Bulls 114-104 on Sunday night.

The last-place Pelicans won their second straight following a seven-game losing streak to improve to 5-22. They've beaten the Bulls twice this season.

Zion Williamson scored 18 points, including seven down the stretch, in his return to the lineup to help the Pelicans pull away late. Jordan Poole had 16 for New Orleans, who outrebounded Chicago 53-43 and outscored the Bulls 60-46 in the paint.

Coby White led Chicago with 20 points, and Kevin Huerter connected for 16 off the bench in his return from left adductor strain as the Bulls lost for the eighth time in nine games.

New Orleans led 76-75 after three quarters. The Pelicans had opened a 13-point lead 5:14 into the third, but White started connecting and the Bulls used a 16-2 run to get back into the game.

Chicago took a three-point lead early in the fourth. Then the Pelicans muscled back ahead to take control, punctuated by Williamson's dunk with 37 seconds left.

Williamson, the NBA's top draft pick in 2019, most recently missed five games with a right hip adductor strain. Four separate injuries have limited the two-time All-Star to just 11 games this season for the Pelicans.

He didn't start this one, but entered the game off the bench 4:35 into the first quarter and played 26:37

Both teams struggled offensively in a choppy game; New Orleans shot 45.7% and Chicago 41.3%

New Orleans led 52-47 at halftime after opening a nine-point lead late in the second quarter. Williamson got rolling late in the second quarter, scoring eight of his 11 first-half points in the final four minutes.

Up next

Pelicans: Host Houston on Thursday.