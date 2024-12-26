Watch CBS News
Local News

Bullet found lodged in former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's garage

By Adam Harrington, Natalie Goldstick, Ellie Coatar

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bullet was found lodged in the garage at former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house in the Logan Square neighborhood Thursday evening.

Joanna Klonsky, a spokeswoman for the former mayor, said the bullet was found lodged in the side of the garage. The discovery was reported to the Chicago Police Department.

Klonsky said no one was present when the bullet got into the garage wall, and no one was injured.

The former mayor and her family are grateful to Chicago Police for their swift and attentive response, the Klonsky said.

Former Mayor Lightfoot is also a political analyst with CBS News Chicago.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.