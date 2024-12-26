Bullet found lodged in former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bullet was found lodged in the garage at former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house in the Logan Square neighborhood Thursday evening.

Joanna Klonsky, a spokeswoman for the former mayor, said the bullet was found lodged in the side of the garage. The discovery was reported to the Chicago Police Department.

Klonsky said no one was present when the bullet got into the garage wall, and no one was injured.

The former mayor and her family are grateful to Chicago Police for their swift and attentive response, the Klonsky said.

Former Mayor Lightfoot is also a political analyst with CBS News Chicago.