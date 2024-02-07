Buie, Northwestern control Nebraska, secure fourth place in Big Ten

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 22 points and Brooks Barnhizer recorded a double-double and Northwestern beat Nebraska 80-68 on Wednesday.

Buie now has 1,978 career points, which ranks second-most in Northwestern history, trailing only John Shurna's 2,038 career points for the school career scoring record.

Barnhizer scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Ryan Langborg scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and distributed six assists without committing a turnover.

Reserve Nick Martinelli added 15 points for the Wildcats (16-7, 7-5) who now have won nine of their last 10 home games in the Big Ten, their best stretch since between 1965 and 1967.

Northwestern moved into sole possession of fourth place in the conference.

Juwan Gary scored 15 points for Nebraska (16-8, 6-7). Brice Williams scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, reserve Jamarques Lawrence 12 and Keisei Tominaga 11 for the Cornhuskers.

Langborg made a 3-pointer following a layup by Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher to give the Wildcats a 25-15 lead with 9:55 before halftime and Northwestern stayed ahead by double figures from there. They led 47-31 at intermission and hit their first 20-plus-point lead on Nick Martinelli's layup with 9:15 remaining to make it 64-43.

Tominaga made a pair of foul shots with 1:11 left to get the Cornhuskers within single digits (75-66), but Northwestern made 5 of 6 from the line final 64 seconds to secure it.

Nebraska hosts Michigan on Saturday.

The Wildcats host Penn State on Sunday.