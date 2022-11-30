Buffalo Grove police respond to home, urge residents to stay away
BUFFALO GROVE (CBS) -- There is heavy police activity on 2800 block of Acacia Terrace while Buffalo Grove police investigate an incident.
"This is an isolated incident with no threat to the public at this time," police said in a statement.
The community is asked to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.
