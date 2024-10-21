Watch CBS News
87-year-old man struck and killed by car in Chicago's northern suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly man was killed when he was hit by a car Monday morning in north suburban Buffalo Grove.

Around 8 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Buffalo Grove Road and Larraway Drive, where a grey Toyota sedan had hit a pedestrian while the driver was headed south on Buffalo Grove Road.

Police said the pedestrian, an 87-year-old man, was taken to Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 60-year-old woman, also was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Buffalo Grove police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team were investigating the cause of the crash.

No charges or traffic tickets had been issued as of early Monday afternoon.

