Bud Billiken Parade​ kicks off Saturday Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Bud Billiken Parade kicks off this weekend on Chicago's South Side, which means it's almost time to head back to school.

The annual back-to-school parade, which dates back to 1929, steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday.

It stretches two miles down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive through Bronzeville – starting at Pershing Road and ending in Washington Park.

Award-nominated R&B singer Jeremih is the grand marshal for the parade this year.

Brown said more than 100,000 people are expected.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown promised stepped-up security for the Bud Billiken Parade this weekend.

Supt. Brown said police will be focusing on rooftops in the wake of the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre.

Officers will also be focusing on entrances and exits along the parade route.

In addition to extra security, the CPD will also set up tables for youth engagement and recruitment for the parade.