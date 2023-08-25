Watch CBS News
Bucktown Arts Fest to feature over 100 artist near Holstein Park this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Art lovers can head to Bucktown this weekend to check out all kinds of art.

The Bucktown Arts Fest will feature more than 150 artists showcasing paintings, photos, sculptures, pottery, and jewelry.

This is around Holstein Park, and all of the artworks will be for sale.

The fest will also feature music, storytime, and food trucks.

There's also a kid's tent for your little one to create their own artwork.

Admission into the art fest is free.

August 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

