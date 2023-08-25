Bucktown Arts Fest to feature over 100 artist near Holstein Park this weekend

Bucktown Arts Fest happening near Holstein Park Saturday and Sunday

Bucktown Arts Fest happening near Holstein Park Saturday and Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Art lovers can head to Bucktown this weekend to check out all kinds of art.

The Bucktown Arts Fest will feature more than 150 artists showcasing paintings, photos, sculptures, pottery, and jewelry.

This is around Holstein Park, and all of the artworks will be for sale.

The fest will also feature music, storytime, and food trucks.

There's also a kid's tent for your little one to create their own artwork.

Admission into the art fest is free.