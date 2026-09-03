Buckingham Fountain back on after 2-day shutdown for maintenance

Buckingham Fountain was back in operation Thursday, two days after it was shut down for maintenance due to a mechanical problem.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Park District said the 99-year-old fountain experienced a mechanical issue when it was turned on, and it had to be turned back off so engineers could assess the situation.

But the fountain won't be operating quite as normal for the rest of the season.

The Park District said during the maintenance work, its engineers found that a pump used for the fountain's hourly major water display, in which the center jet shoots up 150 feet into the air, needs additional repair. The pump will be removed and sent in for repair in the coming days so it can be reinstalled and ready for the Buckingham Fountain centennial next year, the Park District said.

This means the major water display with the soaring center jet will not be seen for the rest of the year.

Buckingham Fountain, meant to represent Lake Michigan, opened in 1927 and is still one of the largest fountains in the world.

Its wedding cake-style design was inspired by the Latona Fountain at the Palace of Versailles. The sets of sea horses symbolize the four states the lake touches: Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana.

Buckingham Fountain's display uses as much as 15,000 gallons of water per minute and sprays water 150 feet into the air.

The fountain is operational from early May through October annually, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. This year, the fountain is set to be operational through Oct. 31.

In 2024, the fountain was briefly shut down after its water was dyed red by protesters against the war in Gaza.