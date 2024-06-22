Chicago's Buckingham Fountain closed after overnight vandalism, park district says

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Buckingham Fountain in Chicago's Grant Park will be closed "until further notice" after it was vandalized overnight, according to the Chicago Park District.

In a post on X, the park district said around 9:30 a.m., the fountain was closed "effective immediately."

It is unclear what was damaged, but maintenance was said to be underway.

Chicago police said no arrests were made, and no injuries were reported.

Updates on the fountain's condition will be posted through the Chicago Park District's X account.

Brief history of the Buckingham Fountain

The Buckingham Fountain, meant to represent Lake Michigan, opened in 1927 and is still one of the largest fountains in the world.

Its wedding cake-style design was inspired by the Latona Fountain at the Palace of Versailles. The sets of sea horses symbolize the four states the lake touches: Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana.

Kate Buckingham donated the fountain to Chicago in memory of her brother.