Buckingham Fountain shut down for maintenance until further notice

Chicago's iconic Buckingham Fountain has been shut down for maintenance until further notice, the Chicago Park District said.

The Park District did not specify why this was necessary or provide any further information.

"Please check back for updates," the Park District said on its website. "We apologize for any inconvenience this downtime may cause."

Buckingham Fountain, meant to represent Lake Michigan, opened in 1927 and is still one of the largest fountains in the world.

Its wedding cake-style design was inspired by the Latona Fountain at the Palace of Versailles. The sets of sea horses symbolize the four states the lake touches: Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Indiana.

Buckingham Fountain's display uses as much as 15,000 gallons of water per minute and sprays water 150 feet into the air.

The fountain is operational from early May through mid-October annually, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

In 2024, the fountain was briefly shut down after its water was dyed red by protesters against the war in Gaza.