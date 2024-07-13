Bryan Reynolds drives in 4 runs, Pirates beat White Sox 6-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Bryan Reynolds drove in four runs, Luis Ortiz pitched neatly into the sixth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago White Sox 6-2 on Saturday.

Reynolds had four hits. He gave Pittsburgh a 3-1 lead in the seventh with a two-run single against reliever Tanner Banks and singled in two more during a three-run ninth, sending the Pirates to their third straight win and fifth in six games.

"They keep going, they're grinding," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. "They did some stuff late in the game today. I'm proud of them. We're playing good baseball right now, and we need to finish the first half strong."

Ortiz gave up one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings in his third start and 25th appearance. The right-hander struck out five and walked one in another strong outing after tossing six scoreless innings in Pittsburgh's loss to the New York Mets on Sunday.

"There were a few times that I went through some rough moments, but I was able to adjust it and do my job and get out of the inning," Ortiz said through an interpreter. "Just staying calm, in control and trusting my stuff, that was the most important thing."

Andrew McCutchen had two hits and scored a run before exiting with a sore left hamstring.

Chicago's Chris Flexen (2-8) pitched into the seventh. But the White Sox — owners of a major league-worst 27-70 record — lost for the ninth time in 12 games.

"You can't hide what everybody can see," Luis Robert Jr. said through an interpreter. "It's bad. We have to keep working hard to try to get a better second half."

Flexen exited with a man on first after Ke'Bryan Hayes singled on a hard smash that shortstop Nicky Lopez couldn't handle leading off the seventh.

Banks then hit pinch-hitter Connor Joe. Yasmani Grandal struck out attempting a bunt and slammed his bat before McCutchen singled to load the bases.

Reynolds then grounded a two-run single to right, putting Pittsburgh on top 3-1.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead when McCutchen led off the game with a line-drive double and scored from third on Oneil Cruz's fielder's-choice grounder.

The White Sox tied it in the sixth while chasing Ortiz. Pham led off with a single and scored from second on Robert's one-out single.

Ortiz exited with a runner on second after retiring Gavin Sheets on a fly. Kyle Nicolas (1-2) then got Andrew Vaughn to ground out and worked a perfect seventh.

The White Sox got a run in the eighth when Pham tripled against Aroldis Chapman and scored on pinch hitter Eloy Jiménez's groundout.

White Sox hitting coach Marcus Thames was thrown out by home plate umpire Malachi Moore with Chicago batting in the third. With one out, Pham took a called strike on a pitch near the knees from Ortiz. Pham was unhappy, and the White Sox got fired up, leading to Thames getting tossed.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: The White Sox will decide after the All-Star break whether 3B Yoán Moncada (strained left adductor) continues rehabbing in Arizona or joins Triple-A Charlotte, manager Pedro Grifol said. Moncada played in 11 games before he was hurt running to first base at Cleveland on April 9.

UP NEXT

The Pirates send RHP Mitch Keller (10-5, 3.40 ERA) to the mound for the series finale. The White Sox had not announced a starter.