Brush fire burns 8 acres of farmland in McHenry County, fire officials say

The Harvard Fire Protection District said a brush fire burned acres of farmland in McHenry County Sunday afternoon.

They said just after 12:30 p.m., fire crews responded to the area of Boone-McHenry County Line Road and Yates Road for a reported brush fire on a farm property that was spreading fast across a field.

The conditions of the fire required additional assistance from the Marengo and Capron Fire Protection Districts.

Firefighters located the fire in the 13500 block of County Line Road on the east side of the roadway. The fire moved quickly through a soybean field, as strong southerly winds pushed the flames through dry crop residue, creating fast-moving fire behavior, fire officials said.

Crews deployed all-terrain vehicles and pickup trucks equipped with water tanks into the field. With assistance from local farmers using tractors and field equipment, the fire was contained and extinguished within 45 minutes.

Fire officials said in total, about eight acres burned. Fortunately, no injuries or property damage were reported.

The Harvard Fire Protection District reminds residents that while fall is a common season for open burning in rural areas, conditions can change rapidly with low humidity and gusty winds. They suggest to always check the daily weather forecast and following all local burn regulations, and to never leave a fire unattended.