Watch CBS News
Local News

Brown, Purple Line trains snagged due to police activity

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Brown, Purple line trains bypass Sedgwick stop
Brown, Purple line trains bypass Sedgwick stop 00:17

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brown Line trains were halted at the Sedgwick station in Old Town late Friday afternoon because of police activity.

Service on the Purple Line from the Loop through Evanston and into Wilmette has been suspended altogether.

By 4:54 p.m., trains on both lines were running again, but were not stopping at Sedgwick.

The nature of the police activity was not immediately confirmed. But the Fire Department said one person was transported from the scene to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

CHECK: CTA Updates

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 4:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.