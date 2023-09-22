Brown, Purple Line trains snagged due to police activity

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brown Line trains were halted at the Sedgwick station in Old Town late Friday afternoon because of police activity.

Service on the Purple Line from the Loop through Evanston and into Wilmette has been suspended altogether.

By 4:54 p.m., trains on both lines were running again, but were not stopping at Sedgwick.

The nature of the police activity was not immediately confirmed. But the Fire Department said one person was transported from the scene to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

CHECK: CTA Updates