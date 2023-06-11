Watch CBS News
Local News

Mass Transit detectives seek suspects in Brown Line robbery in Chicago's Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are searching for two men who robbed riders at a CTA Brown Line station in the Loop last week.

The robberies happened on June 4 at the Library State/ Van Buren stop, located in the 0-100 block of West Van Buren Street.

Authorities said around 1:49 a.m., two men approached the victims and took their cell phones by force before fleeing from the train.

The suspects were described as African American men both 18 years of age.

brown-line-van-buren-suspect-1.png
Mass Transit Detectives
van-buren-brown-line-suspect-2.png
Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit section at 312-745-4706.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 12:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.