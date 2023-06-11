Mass Transit detectives seek suspects in Brown Line robbery in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are searching for two men who robbed riders at a CTA Brown Line station in the Loop last week.

The robberies happened on June 4 at the Library State/ Van Buren stop, located in the 0-100 block of West Van Buren Street.

Authorities said around 1:49 a.m., two men approached the victims and took their cell phones by force before fleeing from the train.

The suspects were described as African American men both 18 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit section at 312-745-4706.