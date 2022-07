Brothers released after 25 years in prison

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cheers and hugs were given to two men who spent 25 years behind bars.

Activists say Juan and Rosendo Hernandez were wrongfully imprisoned in part due to Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.

Several of the detective's cases have been overturned.