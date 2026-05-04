More than 100 staff at Brookfield Zoo Chicago go on strike; zoo remains open to the public

More than 100 workers at Brookfield Zoo Chicago went on strike on Monday, amid a contract impasse, but the zoo said it's still open to the public and operating as usual.

Teamsters Local 727, which represents animal care specialists, groundskeepers, patrol officers, seasonals, aides, and custodians, said the zoo's latest contract offer would take away their current health care plans without providing a comparable alternative.

Their existing contract with the zoo expired Friday at noon, and the union said after zoo management ended negotiations Friday afternoon without providing a counteroffer to the union's proposal, all Local 727 members except for animal care specialists went on strike Monday at 5 a.m.

The union said animal care specialists will join the strike once they have finalized an essential care plan for the animals at the zoo.

Zoo officials said veterinarians, curators, and other trained specialists will continue animal care during the strike, and the zoo will remain open with normal daily operations.

"Guests—including families, members, and school groups—can continue to visit and expect a safe, welcoming, and high-quality experience," the zoo said in a statement.

However, the union claimed that many animals at the zoo will not be on display during the strike, and some guest experiences like dolphin shows will not be available. The union also said there will be no custodial or maintenance staff on duty during the strike, and they urged management to close the zoo until a new contract agreement is reached.

"Closing to the public is the safe and smart thing to do," Teamsters Local 727 secretary-treasurer John Coli Jr. said in a statement. "Not only should the safety of their employees and the animals be the Zoo's priority, but they really shouldn't take advantage of the public."

Zoo officials said they are committed to continue negotiating with the union, and believe the strike is not necessary.

"Our focus remains on reaching a fair and responsible contract—one that supports our employees while protecting the Zoo's long-term sustainability and mission. That commitment includes providing competitive wages and benefits, as well as maintaining a safe, respectful work environment for all members of our team," the zoo said in a statement.