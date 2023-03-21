Watch CBS News
Brookfield Zoo ranked 5th best in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Brookfield Zoo has been named one of the top zoos in the country, ranked 5th in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Travel experts and industry professionals all weighed in with a vote on zoos that excel in animal care and enrichment, as well as engaging and meaningful interactions between animals and zoo visitors.

After experts chose the nominees, the public voted online.

The top 10 zoos were:

  1. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
  2. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
  3. Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida
  4. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs
  5. Brookfield Zoo
  6. ZooTampa at Lowry Park
  7. Audubon Zoo in New Orleans
  8. Saint Louis Zoo
  9. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio
  10. Indianapolis Zoo
First published on March 21, 2023 / 3:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

