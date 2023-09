Oktoberfest is back at Brookfield Zoo

Oktoberfest is back at Brookfield Zoo

Oktoberfest is back at Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Grab a pint and your lederhosen!

Oktoberfest is on at Brookfield Zoo.

Guests are invited to stop by the zoo's east mall to enjoy live polka music, authentic German food, and lots of beer.

It's taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oktoberfest is free with general admission tickets.