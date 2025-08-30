Watch CBS News
Local News

Brookfield Zoo mourns loss of beloved brown bear, Axhi

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Brookfield Zoo remembers beloved brown bear, Axhi
Brookfield Zoo remembers beloved brown bear, Axhi 00:39

Brookfield Zoo is remembering one of its beloved rescued brown bears, Axhi.

Axhi was nearly 31 years old and was brought to the zoo in 1995.

He was orphaned as a cub in Alaska after his mother was killed by hunters.

Earlier this week, Axhi had to be euthanized. The zoo said the bear's health had declined in recent months, and he exhibited signs of worsening geriatric conditions. The vet team had to make the difficult decision to say goodbye.

Axhi will be remembered by his caretakers as resilient, curious, and deeply beloved. 

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue