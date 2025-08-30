Brookfield Zoo mourns loss of beloved brown bear, Axhi

Brookfield Zoo is remembering one of its beloved rescued brown bears, Axhi.

Axhi was nearly 31 years old and was brought to the zoo in 1995.

He was orphaned as a cub in Alaska after his mother was killed by hunters.

Earlier this week, Axhi had to be euthanized. The zoo said the bear's health had declined in recent months, and he exhibited signs of worsening geriatric conditions. The vet team had to make the difficult decision to say goodbye.

Axhi will be remembered by his caretakers as resilient, curious, and deeply beloved.