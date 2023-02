CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Brookfield Zoo is giving a warm welcome to the newest gorilla.

Jontu eating lettuce JoEllen Toler

Jontu, a western lowland gorilla, is 26-years-old and came from the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri. He is currently getting acclimated to his new home.

His arrival comes as the zoo says goodbye to Zachary, a 7-year-old western lowland gorilla.