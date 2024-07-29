Brookfield Zoo Chicago welcomes zebra foal

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cute new addition to Brookfield Zoo Chicago arrived over the weekend, and now the public can catch its first glimpse of an adorable male Grevy zebra foal.

Currently, there are 142 Grevy's zebras at 32 accredited North American zoos. Jim Schulz/Brookfield Zoo Chicago

On Saturday, he was born to his eight-year-old mother, Nyota, and weighed in at 75 lbs. According to the zoo, visitors can see him on the park's north side in one of its outdoor habitats.

"We are overjoyed to welcome this new Grevy's zebra foal; each birth is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our animal care team and our commitment to the conservation of endangered species," said Joan Daniels, associate vice president of animal care and conservation.

The average gestation for Grevy's zebras is just over 400 days, about 13.6 months. Jim Schulz/Brookfield Zoo Chicago

The foal will have some company, as a 14-year-old Grevy's zebra is expected to give birth later this summer.

"The arrival of this foal and a second zebra birth expected soon demonstrates the success of the Grevy's Zebra Species Survival Plan. It is crucial that we continue these efforts to ensure a genetically diverse and sustainable population," Daniels said.

This birth results from a recommended pairing of Nyota and the foal's sire, 6-year-old Diesel, by AZA's Grevy's Zebra Species Survival Plan (SSP.) Jim Schulz/Brookfield Zoo Chicago

According to the zoo, Grevy's Zebra Trust estimates the population is just over 3,000. That number dramatically declined from the global population of around 15,000 in the late 1970s. Zebras are found in central and northern Kenya, as well as in southern and a small area of northeastern Ethiopia.

The unnamed foal, weighing nearly 75 pounds, is a significant addition to the population of Grevy's zebras housed in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA.) Jim Schulz/Brookfield Zoo Chicago

A foal can stand within 15 minutes after being born. It can also walk and run within its first hour. They're born with a "unique wooly coat of light chocolate or russet stripes, which are darker on the head, neck, and legs. A distinctive bushy mane runs from just behind the ears to the tail and down the midline of the belly," according to the zoo.

By the time it's five months old, its coat will sport more familiar short hair and black stripes. The zoo said, "Each zebra's stripe pattern is as unique as human fingerprints."