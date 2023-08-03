Animals at Brookfield Zoo celebrate National Watermelon Day

Brookfield, Ill. (CBS) — In case you didn't check your calendar, it's National Watermelon Day.

To celebrate, several animals at Brookfield Zoo were able to get a taste of the summer fruit – each receiving their own watermelon.

The zoo said care staff sliced and cubed the watermelons for the western lowland gorillas, Galapagos tortoises, and Banana, a 3-year-old pygmy hippo, who also got a special slice shaped like the letter 'B."

Brookfield Zoo

Layla, a 12-year-old black rhinoceros, Axhi, a 28½-year-old brown bear, and the Zoo's two sloth bears- Kartik and Hani - received whole watermelons.

It's just one of the items most animals receive during the summer, but it also is enrichment for others, the zoo said.