Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Bronzeville on South Side of Chicago

A man was dead and police were searching for multiple gunmen after a brazen shooting in broad daylight on Saturday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago.

The victim leaves behind a pregnant girlfriend.

Police said, shortly after 11 a.m., a 26-year-old man was standing in the 4700 block of South Evans Avenue, when three men ran up and shot him multiple times.

Surveillance video shows the victim man standing in the street, talking to someone in dark silver SUV, when the gunmen ran up and shot him. As the man dropped out of view, the gunmen fired again, at times aiming at the SUV.

Even after the gunman got in their own car, they stopped, shooting at him again as he laid on the ground before they left.

"Very scary. As it was happening, I have a 13-year-old, so my kid comes in like, 'Mom, I just seen some guys getting in a car in the alley with ski masks on and a gun.' So I'm like, 'what?' And as she's telling me this, that's when we heard the second shots," said a woman who lives near the crime scene.

That woman immediately tried to help the victim after the shooting.

"I grabbed some towels, I ran out here," she said.

But her efforts wouldn't work. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

About a mile away, police found the dark silver SUV flipped just outside University of Chicago Medical Center. One person was hospitalized from that scene.

Video of the shooting showed a woman come running out of a house after the man was shot. Neighbors said it was the victim's pregnant girlfriend who ran up, as children watched from the window.

No one was in custody Saturday night. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Neighbors tell us the murder victim didn't live on that block.