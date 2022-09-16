Watch CBS News
Bronzeville Art District will hold final tour of the year Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday is your last chance to catch the Bronzeville Art District Trolley Tour.

Guests will get the chance to explore the largest African American art district in the country.

They'll also get the chance to meet the artists and enjoy food, entertainment, and more.

It all starts at 6 p.m. You can see the list of trolley stops on the Bronzeville Art District website.

