Broadway in Chicago hosting free concert at Millennium Park on Monday
Watch performances from 12 must-see Broadway shows at Chicago's Millennium Park on Monday night.
Broadway in Chicago cast members will take the stage at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion to give a look inside the shows. The shows are coming soon to Chicago, including "Parade," "Phantom of the Opera," "The Great Gatsby," Tony-winning "The Outsiders," and "Suffs."
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. The show is expected to run through 7:45 p.m.
The venue will close once capacity has been reached.
More details on the free concert are available on the Broadway in Chicago website.