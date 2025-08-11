Watch CBS News
Local News

Broadway in Chicago hosting free concert at Millennium Park on Monday

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Broadway in Chicago holding free concert in Millennium Park
Broadway in Chicago holding free concert in Millennium Park 00:26

Watch performances from 12 must-see Broadway shows at Chicago's Millennium Park on Monday night. 

Broadway in Chicago cast members will take the stage at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion to give a look inside the shows. The shows are coming soon to Chicago, including "Parade," "Phantom of the Opera," "The Great Gatsby," Tony-winning "The Outsiders," and "Suffs."

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m. The show is expected to run through 7:45 p.m.

The venue will close once capacity has been reached.  

More details on the free concert are available on the Broadway in Chicago website. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue