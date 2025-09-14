Crowds turn out on Broadway north of Belmont Avenue for Chicago's Lakeview East Festival of the Arts

More than 150 juried artists set up shop on Broadway this weekend for the 20th Lakeview East Festival of the Arts.

The festival was held Saturday and Sunday on Broadway between Belmont Avenue and Hawthorne Place, with music stages set up at the south end of the route and at the mouth of westbound Roscoe Street.

The artists whose work is on display and up for sale at the festival work in all different media — paintings, sculpture, photography, furniture, jewelry, garments, origami, woven fibers.

Project Onward, Chicago's renowned art studio and gallery supporting artists with mental and developmental disabilities, was among this year's participants.

Meanwhile, Chicago blues and soul master Gerald McClendon; Lakeview roots, blues, and soul jam band the Nelson Street Revival; Americana combos The Simple Remedy and The Shadowfields; women-led bluegrass group The Fox Crossing Stringband; jam band Mr. Blotto; and singer-songwriter Robert Rolfe Feddersen were among the many musical artists on the docket for the two stages at the festival this weekend.

At Aldine Avenue between the stages, Katy on Keys brought a solo cabaret experience to festivalgoers with rousing renditions of an assortment of classics.

The landscaped area that is usually found in the middle of Broadway north of Roscoe Street has moved this year to Buckingham Place just west of Broadway.

Adam Harrington/CBS

The memory of Lakeview East Festival of the Arts founder Todd MacGillivray or "Todd Mack," who also founded Chicago's Foursided framing and gift shops, was honored at this year's festival. Mack died in January at the age of 57.

"As a founding member, he helped turn it into one of the best art festivals in the Midwest," the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce said in a statement after Mack's passing. "Todd believed in the power of art to bring people together, and the festival stands as a beautiful reflection of his vision and dedication."

At the tent for Foursided, some of Mack's original artwork was on display — though not for sale.