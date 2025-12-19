Broadview leaders reject proposal to limit prison, detention centers

Village leaders in Broadview, Illinois, voted down a proposal that would limit the setting up of additional detention centers in the area.

Earlier this fall, multiple reports indicated that the Department of Homeland Security was considering acquiring additional facilities for immigration operations.

A proposal that may have limited DHS expansion in Broadview was presented to the village zoning board on Thursday night. The ordinance would have required a "special use" permit for future prison and detention centers. That would have meant restrictions on how close those types of facilities could be to residential areas, schools and more.

Some who attended the public hearing felt the measure didn't go far enough.

The zoning board ultimately rejected the proposal.

Mayor Katrina Thompson recently signed an executive order lifting some restrictions on protests. A small demonstration of 25 people or fewer can now gather here between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Larger groups are allowed between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. A previous executive order stopped all protests at 6 p.m.

The vote follows a public outcry that the ordinance didn't do enough to limit immigration operations in Illinois.

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino returned to the Chicago area this week as ICE carried out raids in Cicero and by Midway Airport.