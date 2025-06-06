Supporters call for release of Chicago area woman detained by ICE during immigration check-in

Supporters call for release of Chicago area woman detained by ICE during immigration check-in

Supporters call for release of Chicago area woman detained by ICE during immigration check-in

Thousands of people are calling for the release of a community organizer who was detained by ICE agents outside a Chicago immigration center earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Gladis Yolanda Chavez Pineda was called to what she thought was a routine check-in with immigration authorities at a facility in the South Loop. Instead, ICE agents took her and around 10 others into custody.

Friday afternoon, her supporters rallied outside an immigration processing center in west suburban Broadview, where she is being held.

"It is true that Gladis was doing check-ins for ICE for at least a year at this point. She's been on an ankle monitor. She's been in full compliance," said Nadia Singh, an attorney with Beyond Legal Aid.

Nearly 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for Pineda's release.